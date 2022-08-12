Barcelona sell further 24.5pc stake in bid to register new signings

Barca have been using several mechanisms to increase their revenue in order to offset losses, reduce debt and fulfil LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.
The deals follow the club’s sale last month of a further 15per cent stake in their LaLiga TV rights to US private equity group Sixth Street, giving Sixth Street a 25 per cent stake.
Barca signed Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds United and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich following a first investment from Sixth Street when it bought 10 per cent
The club have also signed the likes of Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen among others, with Spanish media reporting that more could follow.
Barca need to meet LaLiga’s salary cap to register their new signings and the new investment deals as well as the potential sale of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong could get them the green light from the league.
Club chief Joan Laporta, who presided over one of Barca’s most successful periods between 2003 and 2010, said in August 2021 that their debts totalled €1.35 billion, with €673 million owed to banks.
In June, Barca approved the sale of a minority share of their licensing and merchandising division and the cession of up to 25 per cent of their income from LaLiga TV rights.
The club also signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with Spotify in an agreement worth €280 million and approved financial plans in December to renovate Camp Nou, including raising an additional €1.5 billion in debt.
Xavi Hernandez’s side will begin their LaLiga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.