Salam Murshedy fined Tk 1.3 million by FIFA
The senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Abdus Salam Murshedy, has been fined CHF 10,000, equivalent to nearly Tk 1.3 million, by FIFA.
The global governing body for football announced the fine through a press release on its website on Thursday, saying that the penalty came as a consequence of irregularities related to the financial management of funds provided by FIFA.
As head of the BFF finance committee, Salam Murshedy was found guilty of providing false information, issuing faulty purchase orders, and presenting false documents during the procurement and payment processes.
On the same charges, a former BFF general secretary, Abu Nayeem Shohag, has been banned from taking part in any football-related activities for a duration of three years and ordered to pay a fine amounting to CHF 20,000.
Abu Hossain, former chief financial officer of the BFF, and Mizanur Rahman, former operations manager of the BFF, have both been banned from any football-related activities for a duration of two years and ordered to pay individual fines amounting to CHF 10,000.
Meanwhile, Imrul Hasan Sharif, procurement and store officer of the BFF, has been ordered to undergo compliance training provided by FIFA and issued with a warning with respect to his future conduct.
According to FIFA, the decisions were taken following separate hearings and upon careful analysis, in each of the applicable proceedings, of both the evidence provided before the adjudicatory chamber and the evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber.
The adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that the particular individuals were involved with and/or participated in a number of transactions supported with false and/or falsified documentation, which were paid, or expected to be paid, with FIFA funds, it noted.
Earlier in 2023, FIFA had imposed a two-year ban and financial penalty on BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag for falsifying documents. It, however, did not provide any decision on Abdus Salam Murshedy then.