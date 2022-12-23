FIFA investigating how ‘Salt BAE’ got onto World Cup final pitch

FIFA has launched an investigation into how individuals gained “undue access” to the pitch following the World Cup final after images and videos of Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce celebrating with Argentina’s players went viral on social media.

Gokce, who owns a chain of restaurants and is known as ‘Salt Bae’ for his theatrical style of sprinkling salt on his steaks, posted videos and photos on his Instagram page of himself with Argentina’s players after their win over France in the final.