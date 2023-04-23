Wrexham follow Hollywood script to reach the Football League

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cried tears of joy as they watched Wrexham, who the duo bought in 2020, reach the English Football League for the first time in 15 years on Saturday.

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined in their box at the Racecourse Ground by fellow actor Paul Rudd to watch a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood that secured the Welsh side’s passage to the fourth-tier of the English football pyramid.