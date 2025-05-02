Barca's Kounde to miss Inter Milan a leg injured

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is set to miss the Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Inter Milan after he was diagnosed with a hamstring injury on Thursday.

The French right-back went off hurt during the thrilling 3-3 first leg draw on Wednesday, with the return next Tuesday at the San Siro.

"Tests carried out this morning have shown that first team player Jules Kounde has a hamstring injury in his left thigh," said Barcelona in a statement.