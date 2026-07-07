Mbappe fires back at Paraguayan senator's racist tirade after France victory

Celeste Amarilla wrote a long, slur-filled racist tirade on X, describing Mbappe as a "colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French," and as a "brute" who had not learned to write. Paraguay's players should have slapped him after the match, she added.

Mbappe, the France captain, responded with a strongly worded statement defending not only himself but also the Paraguay players.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, you are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honour throughout the competition," he wrote.