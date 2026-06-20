Cunha brace fires Brazil to 3-0 half-time lead over Haiti

Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead over Haiti at half-time in their Group C clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia.

Returning to the starting XI, Matheus Cunha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after Haiti defender Hannes Delcroix inadvertently kicked the ball against him following a saved effort from Vinícius Júnior.

Cunha doubled Brazil's advantage 13 minutes later, latching onto a pass from Vinícius before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike into the roof of the net.