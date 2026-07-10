Kylian Mbappe nets 20th World Cup goal

Kylian Mbappe scored his eighth goal of this World Cup and the 20th of his tournament career after halftime, but exited before full time in a potential injury scare in France's 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco on Thursday.

Mbappe exited in the 77th minute after he had been on the ground for a few minutes. But he walked off under his own power and without a limp, and waved with two arms to the crowd in a familiar manner, suggesting whatever had occurred just before wasn't serious.