Neymar scores first Al Hilal goal in Asian Champions League win

Brazil star Neymar opened his account for Al Hilal finally on Tuesday, scoring in his side's 3-0 victory in the Asian Champions League against Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran in Tehran.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward, signed in August for a reported 90 million euros ($94 million), grabbed the second in the record Asian champions' win at the Azadi Stadium.

The goal, a sweeping left-footed finish on 58 minutes, represented Neymar's first for Hilal in five matches. Former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had opened the scoring on 18 minutes with a header, with substitute Saleh Al Shehri securing the result in injury-time to lift the four-time winners, runners-up last year, top of Group D.