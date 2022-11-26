Mexico and Argentina fans bring feisty rivalry to Qatar

Argentina’s and Mexico’s big and boisterous fan bases were out in force on Friday as one of Latin American football’s biggest rivalries spiced up the World Cup ahead of their latest clash.

Thousands of flag-draped supporters of both sides have made the huge journey to Qatar and arguably been the liveliest presence, organising street parties and teaching Spanish-language chants to Arab fans eager to join in.

“They are the craziest and the best! This is exactly what we were waiting for,” said Ibrahim Hussain, a Saudi Arabian wearing a Lionel Messi shirt, as he watched Argentines and Mexicans banter good-naturedly on the Qatari capital Doha’s sea-front.