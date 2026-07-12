Bellingham double fires England past Norway into World Cup semis

Jude Bellingham scored twice, including the extra-time winner, as England ground out a 2-1 win over a battling Norway side at Miami Stadium on Saturday (Bangladesh time Sunday) to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time.

The teams were locked up 1-1 at the end of regulation time after Andreas Schjelderup had opened the scoring for Norway with a wonder strike in the 36th minute and Bellingham skipped into the area to equalise just before halftime.

Three minutes into extra time, though, Morgan Rogers fired a long-range shot at the Norwegian goal that Orjan Nyland could only parry and Bellingham stole in to bury the rebound, delighting the white-shirted fans in the crowd of 64,478.

England will face Argentina or Switzerland in Atlanta on Wednesday in their fourth semi-final in their last five major championships, looking to stay on course for a repeat of their sole World Cup triumph of 1966.