Norway relish underdog role in quarterfinal match against England
Erling Haaland and the Norway national team are not ones to beat around the bush.
They've captured Americans' attention with their blunt honesty at times during this World Cup, starting when Haaland said France will "probably beat us" ahead of their group-stage finale.
Perhaps Haaland knew at the time that, with a knockout berth sewn up, Norway would rest their starters and heavily rotate their squad against France. But after a stunning win against Brazil propelled Norway to their first-ever quarterfinals -- Saturday against England in Miami Gardens, Fla. -- they're at it again.
The Vikings' title chances are "really low, still," Haaland said at a recent training. "I think there''s some clear favorites out there. England''s one of them. I think all of you (reporters) should put every single pressure on the English lads."
And at his pre-match press conference Friday, coach Stale Solbakken was straight to the point: "If we are not at our very, very best, England will go through."
Whether humility, a bit of reverse psychology or a tactic to deflect attention to England, Norway are emphatic about their position as the underdogs.
England, though, carry the burden of a people who live and die by their football. The Three Lions have not placed better than fourth since winning their only World Cup title 60 years ago.
"We have a lot of players who have been in situations like these, in quarterfinals before," 21-year-old defender/midfielder Nico O'Reilly told reporters on Friday. "A lot of experienced and older players. Of course, they help us out. They give us advice, tell us to stay calm and just help us wherever they can."
As a member of Manchester City, O'Reilly is plenty familiar with his club teammate, Haaland.
"Yeah, mind games," O'Reilly said of Haaland's claims.
"Erling's Erling. We all know what he's like. He can score goals. He's dangerous in the box, and he's a real threat. But they need to get him the ball in first. A lot goes into it. I think keeping Erling quiet gives us a real chance to win the game."
Haaland has collected seven goals in the four matches he's played this tournament, putting him one behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. He played the hero by scoring both goals in Norway's 2-1 stunner over Brazil.
Sitting fourth with six goals is Harry Kane. The English captain converted the eventual game-winning penalty kick after assisting one of Jude Bellingham's two goals in a 3-2 takedown of Mexico on Sunday in Mexico City.
"It's Norway vs. England. But it''s not a secret that Harry Kane is the No. 1 matchwinner for England and Erling is the No. 1 matchwinner for us," Solbakken said.
England won't have defender Jarell Quansah for the quarterfinals or a potential semifinal after he was shown a red card for a studs-up sliding tackle against Mexico and received a two-match ban from FIFA afterward.
When coach Thomas Tuchel lost Quansah, he subbed Bukayo Saka out in favor of John Stones to get back to a four-man back line. Reece James and Djed Spence are the leading candidates to start at right back.
Bellingham has four goals this tournament, while Saka paces England with three assists. Martin Odegaard and Andreas Schjelderup each have assisted three of Norway's goals.
The winner will face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semis Wednesday in Atlanta.