Norway relish underdog role in quarterfinal match against England

Erling Haaland and the Norway national team are not ones to beat around the bush.

They've captured Americans' attention with their blunt honesty at times during this World Cup, starting when Haaland said France will "probably beat us" ahead of their group-stage finale.

Perhaps Haaland knew at the time that, with a knockout berth sewn up, Norway would rest their starters and heavily rotate their squad against France. But after a stunning win against Brazil propelled Norway to their first-ever quarterfinals -- Saturday against England in Miami Gardens, Fla. -- they're at it again.

The Vikings' title chances are "really low, still," Haaland said at a recent training. "I think there''s some clear favorites out there. England''s one of them. I think all of you (reporters) should put every single pressure on the English lads."

And at his pre-match press conference Friday, coach Stale Solbakken was straight to the point: "If we are not at our very, very best, England will go through."

Whether humility, a bit of reverse psychology or a tactic to deflect attention to England, Norway are emphatic about their position as the underdogs.