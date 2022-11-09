PM Hasina stresses arranging more competitions, trainings for success in sports

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday underlined the need for arranging more competitions and trainings to gain success in the international sports platforms, urging the players to play with the attitude of victory, reports BSS.

"We have to arrange more competitions alongside proper trainings to achieve success in the international sports stages. The more sports competitions will be arranged, the more our players will attain excellence," she said.

The premier was addressing a programme at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) here to accord reception and distribute monetary reward to Bangladesh National Women Football Team for clinching maiden SAFF Women Championship-22 title defeating Nepal by 3-1 goals.

Twenty three players of the Bangladesh National Women Football Team have received cheque of Tk 500,000 each and 11 trainers and officers got cheque of Tk 200,000 each.

The players later handed over the trophy to the prime minister.

Sheikh Hasina also talked to the players and inquired about them.