Watching from the stands, Spain's superiority was clear

I have now watched around five World Cup matches from the stands since arriving in the United States. But Spain's quarter-final against Belgium was my final match at the stadium. I'll have to watch the remaining two quarter-finals—England vs Norway and Argentina vs Switzerland—on television, as I'm scheduled to fly out of the US on 13 July and hope to be back in Dhaka by the 15th.

This trip to the United States has been a wonderful experience. The enthusiasm for the World Cup here is remarkable. Fans from all over the world have created a truly unique atmosphere. But the biggest surprise for me has been the affection shown by my fellow Bangladeshis.

As I stepped out of my hotel today, I found around 20 Bangladeshi supporters who had apparently been waiting for me for nearly two hours. The warmth, hospitality and invitations I have received from the Bangladeshi community in such a short time are something I will never forget. Many of them were also eager to take photographs together.

Today's match was played at Los Angeles Stadium in front of nearly 70,000 spectators. Spain had the larger share of support inside the stadium. Watching the match, however, was not particularly comfortable.