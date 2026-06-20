Pulisic out injured for US against Australia
United States winger Christian Pulisic will miss Friday's Group D World Cup game against Australia due to injury, after training separately from his teammates this week.
Pulisic, who has 83 international caps, was withdrawn at halftime in the opening World Cup game against Paraguay.
Ricardo Pepi, who came off the bench in the Paraguay game, replaces Pulisic as the only change.
Socceroos coach Tony Popovic makes two changes from the side which upset Turkey 2-0 in the first match, with goalscorers Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe on the bench.
Australia's 22-year-old goalkeeper Patrick Beach once again starts in place of Mat Ryan; defender Harry Souttar takes the captain's armband.
Lineups
United States
Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi; Folarin Balogun
Australia
Patrick Beach; Jacob Italiano, Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos; Mathew Leckie, Aiden O'Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler, Nishan Velupillay; Mohamed Toure