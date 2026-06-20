Pulisic out injured for US against Australia

Pulisic, who has 83 international caps, was withdrawn at halftime in the opening World Cup game against Paraguay.

Ricardo Pepi, who came off the bench in the Paraguay game, replaces Pulisic as the only change.

Socceroos coach Tony Popovic makes two changes from the side which upset Turkey 2-0 in the first match, with goalscorers Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe on the bench.