Cumilla’s CCN qualifies for main phase in Dhaka

CCN Science and Technology University qualified for the Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 at the end of the Cumilla phase on Sunday.

CCN University scored 17 goals in two matches and conceded none at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium to qualify for the main phase of the tournament which will take place in Dhaka.

In the opening match of the day, CCN thrashed Britannia University 12-0. CCN took a 7-0 lead in the first half and piled on five more goals in the second half.