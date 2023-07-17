Cumilla’s CCN qualifies for main phase in Dhaka

CCN Science and Technology University qualified for the Dhaka phase of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 at the end of the Cumilla phase on Sunday.
CCN University scored 17 goals in two matches and conceded none at the Shaheed Dhirendranath Dutta Stadium to qualify for the main phase of the tournament which will take place in Dhaka.
In the opening match of the day, CCN thrashed Britannia University 12-0. CCN took a 7-0 lead in the first half and piled on five more goals in the second half.
CCN’s Md Shakil was named the player of the match for scoring five goals. Former national team footballer Pranab Kumar Dey handed him the award. Ispahani Tea Limited’s senior divisional manager Aslam Hossain Chowdhury was also present at the post-match ceremony.
In the afternoon, CCN defeated Noakhali University of Science and Technology 5-0. All five goals were scored in the first half. Sajjad Hossain scored a hat-trick and was named the player of the match. Cumilla City Corporation mayor and District Football Association’s president Arfanul Haque Rifat handed the prize to Sajjad as the chief guest.
Arfanul told Prothom Alo, “There needs to be more such football tournaments with university students. The youth will be happier if they play sports more. These players will bring glory for the country’s football in the coming days.”
Cumilla District Sports Association’s general secretary Nazmul Ahsan Faruk Romen and Ispahani Tea Limited’s senior divisional manager Md Ashiqur Rahman were also present during the post-math ceremony.
On Sunday morning, the Cumilla phase of the tournament kicked off. Cumilla Medical College’s principal Mustafa Kamal Azad inaugurated the competition and said in his speech, “Ispahani and Prothom Alo’s joint initiative with the university students will liven up football. The country’s football will bounce back if such competitions are held regularly.”
Ispahani Tea Limited manager SM Tawfiqul Islam, District Football Association’s general secretary Badol Khondokar and Prothom Alo sports editor Tarek Mahmud were present at the time.
Cumilla’s Eastern Medical College provided medical support for the tournament. The Cumilla phase was held with the support from Prothom Alo Bandhu Shobha members and District Sports Association’s officials and members. ATN Bangla was the media partner.
Earlier, the tournament kicked off on Friday at the MA Aziz Stadium with the Chattogram phase. A total of 33 teams from Chattogram, Cumilla and Dhaka are taking part in the inaugural edition of the Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament.