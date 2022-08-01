Conte’s Tottenham equipped for trophy hunt

There is growing belief at Tottenham Hotspur that they can close the gap on Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea and put themselves in the mix for domestic silverware this season.

Last season’s fourth-placed finish represented an over-achievement for the club, who began the campaign in decline and with modest expectations, but the return of Champions League football and a host of new signings have raised the bar.

A year ago Nuno Espirito Santo had just been hired as coach when it was clear Antonio Conte was first choice, talisman Harry Kane looked distracted after a move to Manchester City fell through and the squad appeared weak in key areas.