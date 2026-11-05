Bangladesh edge past Bhutan with Ibrahim’s goal

After a long wait for a goal and a series of missed chances, relief finally came through substitute Mohammad Ibrahim.

In the 69th minute, Ibrahim calmly slotted the ball into the net after receiving a header from Shamit Shome. His goal put Bangladesh ahead against Bhutan and ultimately proved decisive.

Bangladesh began their SAFF Championship campaign with a 1–0 victory over Bhutan yesterday. They will face Sri Lanka in their second match at Dhaka's National Stadium on 11 November.

This was Bangladesh's 14th victory over Bhutan across all competitions. Their most recent win before this had come last year, when they defeated Bhutan 2–0.

Bangladesh made no shortage of attempts to score against Bhutan. The hosts were on the attack from the start at the National Stadium.

Bishwanath Ghosh was deployed as the centre-forward, an unfamiliar role for the player who usually features at right-back for the national team, although he has played in seven different positions during his club career.