US says Iran players welcome at World Cup amid Italy uproar

"The problem with Iran, it would be not their athletes, it would be some of the other people (they) would want to bring with them, some of whom have ties to the IRGC. We may not be able to let them in, but not the athletes themselves," Rubio added.

Rubio was responding to a reported proposal from Italy-born US special envoy Paolo Zampolli, who told the Financial Times he had floated the idea of Italy taking Iran's World Cup place to US President Donald Trump and football's world governing body FIFA.

The proposal was dismissed out of hand by the Italian government and sports officials earlier Thursday.

Rubio said the proposal did not reflect the US government's position.

"I don't know where that's coming from, other than speculation that Iran may decide not to come, and Italy would fill their spot," Rubio said. "But that's if they decide not to come on their own, it's because they decided not to come."