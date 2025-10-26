Liverpool suffer fourth consecutive Premier League defeat at Brentford

Liverpool slumped to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat as Brentford bullied the defending champions in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Goals from Dango Ouattara, Kevin Schade and Igor Thiago secured victory for the Bees, who climb to 10th in the table.

Liverpool slip to sixth and could be seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal by Sunday as their title defence has collapsed in spectacular style over the past month.

The Reds have lost five of their last six games in all competitions as Arne Slot appears lost for answers in how to develop a cohesive team from a Premier League record spend of nearly GBP 450 million (USD 600 million) in the transfer window.

"I have a clear idea of where we have to improve but that hasn't been the case in other games. We didn't do the basics right today," said Slot.