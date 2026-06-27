Coach Bubista hails Cape Verde's fearless dreamers after World Cup leap

Cape Verde coach Bubista walked into his press conference draped in his country's flag, a man of few words tasked with explaining how one of football's smallest nations had barged into the World Cup knockout rounds at the first attempt.

Their 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia completed a group stage journey of three stalemates that left them on three points, nervously dependent on Spain beating Uruguay to secure their passage.

So the players stayed on the pitch with mobile phones in hand, watching the final minutes of Spain's 1-0 victory before tension burst into celebration.

For Bubista, however, this was no fairytale, but an achievement built on hard work, discipline and a refusal to wilt under pressure.

"I'm proud of what they''ve achieved," the 56-year-old former defender said. "To finish the first phase without losing a single match, we have to be pleased. It was down to organisation and team spirit.

"Our fans deserve all of this. We were one goal short of being even better, of being even happier. The team did everything they could to win and I'm pleased."