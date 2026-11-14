Bangladesh face Pakistan again with final in sight, 21 years after Karachi triumph

Even amid the holiday atmosphere, the area around Dhaka’s National Stadium was buzzing with excitement yesterday.

Fans were searching for tickets, peering through the VIP gate and eagerly watching highlights on YouTube. Football fever seemed to be returning to the city in a way reminiscent of the old days.

Bangladesh will face Pakistan at 8:30pm today for a place in the final of the SAFF Championship. Earlier, India and Bhutan will meet in the first semi-final at 3pm.

The excitement off the pitch was also evident during Bangladesh’s training session yesterday. As journalists gathered at Bashundhara Kings Arena at 5:30pm, Hamza Chowdhury and his teammates were training in high spirits. Their confidence appeared to have received a major boost from the 4–0 victory over Sri Lanka.

Thomas Dooley’s men spent around an hour and a half training, with smiles, light-hearted banter and fast-paced ball work. Behind the cheerful atmosphere, however, the players’ expressions reflected their determination to win today’s match.