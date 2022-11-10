World Cup in the boot prints of Maradona and golden ghosts

In 2017, the two brightest stars in football history were united in Moscow at the draw for the following year's World Cup in Russia.

Ignoring Vladimir Putin's attempt to photobomb the moment, Diego Maradona stooped to kiss a smiling Pele who held up a phone as he took a selfie of the occasion.

The two men may have occasionally sniped at each other in the debate over which was the greatest of all time, but it was a happy moment that provided a reminder of the shared glory the former winners brought to the World Cup and which the World Cup bestowed on them.

With Pele in a wheelchair, it also provided a reminder of the mortality of even sport's most seemingly immortal stars.

Pele was the affable ambassador for a sponsor at a string of World Cups after he retired.