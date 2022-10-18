Neymar tells fraud trial he signed documents his father told him to

Brazil superstar Neymar said Tuesday his manager father always handled his contracts as he took the stand at his trial in Spain over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

“My father has always been in charge” of contract negotiations, the 30-year-old told the Barcelona court hearing the case. “I sign what he tells me to.”

He also said he did not remember if he took part in the negotiations which led to an agreement sealed in 2011 with Barcelona over his transfer two years later to the Catalan side from Brazilian club Santos.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term for Neymar, a key member of the Brazil team that will be heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month, and the payment of a €10 million ($9.7 million) fine.