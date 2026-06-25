Bosnia end Qatar’s World Cup dream, all but seal knockout berth
Bosnia and Herzegovina kept their World Cup dreams alive and ended Qatar’s in a 3-1 Group B victory rich in incident, tension and moments of brilliance on Wednesday, leaving the Bosnians almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams.
On a landmark afternoon for captain Edin Dzeko, who won his 150th cap for Bosnia, his side found the breakthrough their relentless first half pressure deserved when Kerim Alajbegovic produced the sort of moment that can illuminate a World Cup.
Picking up possession on the edge of the area in the 29th minute, he slalomed through a crowd of defenders before dispatching an unstoppable right-footed drive into the top corner.
Bosnia doubled their lead soon after in far less elegant fashion. Sead Kolasinac delivered a deep cross to Dzeko at the back post and, fittingly on his milestone appearance, the veteran striker played a decisive role, volleying the ball back across goal where it ricocheted off a Qatari and bobbled into the net for an own goal that appeared to settle the contest.
Qatar, who had spent almost the entire first half on the back foot, suddenly sprang to life minutes before the break as Hassan Al Haydos tapped home from close range, but the Bosnians always looked the more likely to score again on a sun-drenched afternoon and grabbed a third goal 10 minutes from the end through Ermin Mahmic to wrap up the victory.