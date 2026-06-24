Budimir gives Croatia 1-0 win to eliminate Panama in Group L

Croatia netted a second-half goal from substitute Ante Budimir to beat Panama 1-0 for their first points of the World Cup in a high-stakes Group L clash on Tuesday that eliminated the Central American side.

On a night when Croatia captain Luka Modric became the second European to earn a 200th cap, the Balkans side broke the deadlock when Budimir, alone at the back post, converted a deep cross in the 54th minute.