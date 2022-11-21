England launch bid for glory after Qatar slump to defeat

European heavyweights England and the Netherlands launch their World Cup campaigns on Monday as the tournament in Qatar shifts into a higher gear after a dispiriting defeat for the hosts.

Asian champions Qatar became the first home nation to lose their opening World Cup match as Ecuador cruised to a 2-0 victory on Sunday, with veteran forward Enner Valencia scoring twice.

England, who meet Iran in Group B, will be desperate to start strongly as they target an end to their decades-long trophy drought after two near misses in recent years.

Gareth Southgate's men made a surprise run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia before reaching their first major final for 55 years at last year's European Championship.

Despite his success as England boss, Southgate has faced criticism over his perceived negative tactics and pressure has mounted after a poor run of results.