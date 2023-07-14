Dele Alli reveals childhood abuse, pill addiction

However, he explained how those struggles are rooted in a series of childhood traumas that he tried to block out.

“At six I was molested by my mum’s friend, who was at the house a lot. My mum was an alcoholic,” said Alli.

“Then I was sent to Africa (to his father) to learn discipline and then I was sent back. (At) seven I started smoking, eight I started dealing drugs.

“An older person told me that they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so I rode around with my football, and then underneath I’d have the drugs, that was eight.

“Eleven, I was hung off a bridge by a guy from the next estate, a man.

“Twelve, I was adopted... I was adopted by an amazing family like I said, I couldn’t have asked for better people to do what they’d done for me. If God created people, it was them.”