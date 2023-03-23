Bangladesh girls lose 3-0 to Russia

Bangladesh girls suffered a 0-3 drubbing against their Russian counterparts in their second match of SAFF Under-17 Women’s Championship at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka on Wednesday, reports news agency BSS.

Russia captain Elena Golik scored a brace while Anastasia Karataeva scored a goal to hand a resounding defeat to the hosts.

Russia, who are featuring in the tournament for the first time as a guest nation following suspension by UEFA., took the lead in the very fifth minute.