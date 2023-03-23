Bangladesh girls lose 3-0 to Russia

Vasilisa Avdienko provided a long pass to skipper Golik who sent the ball to the net with a perfect right footed shot from close range.
Golik then doubled the lead, scoring her second goal in the 45th minute. Anna Sakharova provided the cross in the D-box, which an onrushing Golik tapped home, giving no chance to Bangladesh’s custodian under the bar Songita Rani.
After the resumption, Anastasia Karataeva further widened the margin by netting the third goal for Russia in the 62nd minute with a left footed shot from inside the D-box, which evaded the grasp of Songita.
Russia dominated the entire match and left the field as the deserving winners. Bangladesh, on the other hand, were totally off-colour as they failed to conjure up any real threat for the Russian team.
Bangladesh will play their next match against India on 24 March following a Russia-Bhutan match on the same day at the same venue.
Earlier, Bangladesh made a flying start to the tournament, thrashing Bhutan by 8-1 goals in their tournament opener.