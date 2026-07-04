Romero's extra-time header puts Argentina 3-2 up against Cape Verde

Lionel Messi delivered another dangerous corner from the left, and Romero rose highest inside the penalty area to power a header goalward. The effort took a slight deflection before finding the far corner, leaving Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha with no chance.

It was Argentina's third goal from a set piece after Cape Verde had twice fought back to level the match. Romero's decisive strike came just seven minutes after Lopes Cabral's stunning extra-time equaliser had made it 2-2, putting Lionel Scaloni's side within touching distance of a place in the Round of 16 against Egypt.