Romero's extra-time header puts Argentina 3-2 up against Cape Verde
Cristian Romero headed Argentina back into the lead in the 111th minute as the reigning world champions moved 3-2 ahead of Cape Verde in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.
Lionel Messi delivered another dangerous corner from the left, and Romero rose highest inside the penalty area to power a header goalward. The effort took a slight deflection before finding the far corner, leaving Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha with no chance.
It was Argentina's third goal from a set piece after Cape Verde had twice fought back to level the match. Romero's decisive strike came just seven minutes after Lopes Cabral's stunning extra-time equaliser had made it 2-2, putting Lionel Scaloni's side within touching distance of a place in the Round of 16 against Egypt.