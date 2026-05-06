Forget the status that comes with the corner office, the best job in America this summer will pay one individual $50,000 to watch all 104 World Cup soccer games.

Fox Sports has teamed up with job site Indeed to find a "Chief World Cup Watcher" -- what they're calling the best summer job on the market -- who will watch every match from inside a ⁠custom-built glass cube in the heart of New York City's Times Square.