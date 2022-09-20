Preparations for open roof bus to welcome the champion Bangladesh team

Before the final, forward Krishna Rani Sarkar, who scored a brace on Monday, had posted an illustration where the Bangladesh team was celebrating after winning the trophy an open roof bus with a caption, “Waiting for this moment.”
Midfielder Sanjida Khatun, in a lengthy and heartfelt post in Facebook before the final, said, “Even if we don’t get to stand on an open roof bus and celebrate with the trophy, we want to win the trophy for those who helped us play on the grassy fields.”
After the match on Monday, state minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russel told reporters, “The words of Sabina and co have touched our hearts. Although, there aren’t any open roof buses in Dhaka, still we are making arrangements for this.
“We will felicitate them on an open roof bus from the airport. We will take them to the BFF headquarters from the Shajalal International Airport. We will make their wishes come true.”
A source at BRTC informed that the sports ministry decided to arrange for an open roof bus immediately after the women’s team was crowned champion. They contacted the BRTC the same night.
BRTC, without any hesitation, decided to cut off the roof of one of their double decker buses for the felicitation. The work began on Tuesday morning at the BRTC Motijheel Bus Depot. The officials at the depot are confident that the work will be finished by Tuesday.
BRTC chairman Md Tajul Islam told Prothom Alo, “The women’s team has given a great gift to the nation. The entire nation is indebted to them. We are proud to be a part of the celebration.”