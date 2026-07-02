Spain take command as Oyarzabal's strike earns half-time lead
Spain went into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead over Austria in their FIFA World Cup Round-of-32 clash after dominating the opening 45 minutes.
After relentless pressure, Spain finally found the breakthrough in the 36th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal calmly finished from Marc Cucurella's pass. It was Oyarzabal's third goal of the tournament and a reward for Spain's sustained attacking play.
The scoreline could have been far more emphatic. Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager produced a string of outstanding saves, including a remarkable point-blank stop to deny Lamine Yamal. The woodwork also came to Austria's rescue as Spain repeatedly threatened to extend their advantage.
Spain had the ball in the net earlier through Cucurella, but the goal was ruled out after the referee judged that an attacking player had fouled Schlager while challenging for a corner. The decision is likely to spark debate.
Austria struggled to create meaningful chances throughout the first half as Spain controlled possession and dictated the tempo. The question now is whether Spain can turn their dominance into more goals after the break, or if Austria can produce a second-half comeback to keep their World Cup hopes alive.