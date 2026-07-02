Spain take command as Oyarzabal's strike earns half-time lead

Spain went into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead over Austria in their FIFA World Cup Round-of-32 clash after dominating the opening 45 minutes.

After relentless pressure, Spain finally found the breakthrough in the 36th minute when Mikel Oyarzabal calmly finished from Marc Cucurella's pass. It was Oyarzabal's third goal of the tournament and a reward for Spain's sustained attacking play.

The scoreline could have been far more emphatic. Austria goalkeeper Alexander Schlager produced a string of outstanding saves, including a remarkable point-blank stop to deny Lamine Yamal. The woodwork also came to Austria's rescue as Spain repeatedly threatened to extend their advantage.