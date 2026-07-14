France and Spain prepare to duel at World Cup

France's exciting attack led by Kylian Mbappe take on a technically accomplished Spain team in the first semi-final of the World Cup on Tuesday.

France have reached the past two World Cup finals, winning in 2018 in Russia and losing on penalties to Argentina four years ago in Qatar in an epic final despite a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe.

They are aiming to win the World Cup for a third time while Spain -- despite their rich footballing tradition -- have lifted the famous trophy just once, in South Africa in 2010.

Many observers believe this year's Spain squad have the quality to win the tournament and they have picked up speed since stumbling in a goalless draw against debutants Cape Verde -- but first they need to stop France's star-studded frontline, orchestrated by Mbappe.

The Real Madrid forward has scored eight goals to lead the Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi and will give Spain's defenders a different challenge in Arlington, Texas.