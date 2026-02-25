Bodo/Glimt knock Inter out as Newcastle, Atletico reach last 16

Jens Petter Hauge, who played for AC Milan in 2020/21, gave his team the lead just before the hour mark after a mistake by Manuel Akanji had allowed Ole Blomberg in for an initial shot which was saved.

Hakon Evjen made it 2-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate, leaving Inter with too much to do, even if Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back with a shot that just crossed the line.

Bodo/Glimt, who had won four Norwegian Eliteserien titles in five years before finishing as runners-up last season to Viking Stavanger, are the first side from the country to go so far in Europe’s elite club competition since Rosenborg reached the quarter-finals in 1997.

“For us it’s been unbelievable. We knew it would be very hard against Inter who are a very strong team and played in the final last season,” said Hauge.

They will find out their last-16 opponents on Friday but already know it will either be Sporting of Portugal or Manchester City next -- they defeated City 3-1 at home last month during the league phase.