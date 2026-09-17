Bangladesh concede six goals against South Korea in Asian Games women’s football
The Bangladesh women’s football team suffered defeat in their second match of the women’s football event at the Asian Games. They lost 6-0 to South Korea, who are 88 places above Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings, at Osaka’s Nagai Stadium today.
Bangladesh had earlier suffered a 10-0 defeat to North Korea in their opening match. South Korea are also far ahead of Bangladesh in terms of strength, ranking and experience. They have played in the World Cup five times and have appeared at the Asian Games nine times, winning three bronze medals.
Unlike in the first match, Bangladesh coach Peter Butler did not field a youth-oriented starting XI today. He started Rupna Chakma, Rituparna Chakma, Shiuli Azim and Shamsunnahar. Bangladesh put up a good fight against South Korea during the opening 15 minutes.
However, South Korea’s attacks grew more threatening as the match progressed, while Bangladesh gradually became more defensive. Kim Min-ji put South Korea ahead in the 16th minute, and Jeong Da-bin doubled the lead in the 42nd minute, just before half-time.
Bangladesh performed much better in the first half than they had against North Korea. Although they failed to create a scoring chance, their efforts to keep the opponents at bay were notable. Goalkeeper Rupna made four saves in the first half, while Bangladesh defenders blocked two shots from South Korea. Bangladesh failed to register a shot on target.
South Korea continued to attack relentlessly after the break. Bangladesh’s defence dealt with most of the pressure, but could not prevent the goals from coming. Choe Yu-ri made it 3-0 in the 65th minute.
Bangladesh’s players appeared to tire towards the end of the match, with their defence repeatedly looking disorganised. South Korea took advantage, with Ji So-yun scoring the fourth goal in the 77th minute. Two minutes later, Hyeon Seul-gi made it 5-0. Ko Yu-jin scored the sixth goal in added time.
Bangladesh had around 30 per cent possession in the match and managed just one shot towards the South Korean goal. Rupna made six saves for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh have now lost both of their group-stage matches, leaving their path to the quarter-finals considerably more difficult. They will face Myanmar in their final match on 21 September.