Bangladesh concede six goals against South Korea in Asian Games women’s football

The Bangladesh women’s football team suffered defeat in their second match of the women’s football event at the Asian Games. They lost 6-0 to South Korea, who are 88 places above Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings, at Osaka’s Nagai Stadium today.

Bangladesh had earlier suffered a 10-0 defeat to North Korea in their opening match. South Korea are also far ahead of Bangladesh in terms of strength, ranking and experience. They have played in the World Cup five times and have appeared at the Asian Games nine times, winning three bronze medals.

Unlike in the first match, Bangladesh coach Peter Butler did not field a youth-oriented starting XI today. He started Rupna Chakma, Rituparna Chakma, Shiuli Azim and Shamsunnahar. Bangladesh put up a good fight against South Korea during the opening 15 minutes.