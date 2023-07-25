PSG say Saudi’s Al Hilal can talk to Mbappe after €300mn bid: source

Paris Saint-Germain have received a world record bid of €300 million ($333 million) for Kylian Mbappe from Saudi club Al Hilal, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Monday.

Real Madrid – the club widely thought to be leading the chase for the most potent forward in world football – are among a number of other clubs to have expressed an interest, the source said.

Al Hilal have made a formal offer by letter, the source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe who has never expressed an interest in moving to the fast-growing Saudi league.