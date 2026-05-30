Champions League: Asenal hungry for history against PSG after title win

Arsenal are hungry to write history and win their first Champions League final having got a taste for winning following their recent Premier League title, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Saturday's clash in Budapest has the newly crowned English champions go up against a swaggering Paris St Germain side that dumped them out of the competition last year in the semi-finals.

Arsenal's first domestic triumph in 22 years means they are going into Saturday's showpiece with their tails up and looking to confirm their status among Europe's elite.