England pushed to extra-time by Norway in World Cup quarter-final

England were forced to extra-time after their World Cup quarter-final against Norway ended 1-1, but were thankful to a VAR intervention to keep their hopes of a first major tournament win for 60 years alive.

Jude Bellingham rode to the Three Lions rescue to equalise just before half-time after Andreas Schjelderup put Norway in front.

Torbjorn Heggem thought he had restored Norway's lead but after a VAR review Erling Haaland was penalised for a foul and both sides have to endure an extra 30 minutes in searing Miami heat.