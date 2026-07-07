Balogun starts for US vs Belgium after red card suspended
US striker Folarin Balogun will start Monday's World Cup last-16 clash against Belgium after FIFA suspended the red-card sanction he received in the team's previous match, with a FIFA appeals committee rejecting Belgium's challenge to the decision.
Balogun, the team's leading scorer at the tournament on three, spearheads the U.S. attack alongside Christian Pulisic.
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino selects Matt Freese to start in goal, no changes from the previous match against Bosnia.
Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku all start on the bench.
USA
Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.
Belgium
Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio.