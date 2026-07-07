Football

Balogun starts for US vs Belgium after red card suspended

Reuters
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. arrives at the stadium ahead of the matchReuters

US striker Folarin Balogun will start Monday's World Cup last-16 clash against Belgium after FIFA suspended the red-card sanction he received in the team's previous match, with a FIFA appeals committee rejecting Belgium's challenge to the decision.

Balogun, the team's leading scorer at the tournament on three, spearheads the U.S. attack alongside Christian Pulisic.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino selects Matt Freese to start in goal, no changes from the previous match against Bosnia.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Jeremy Doku all start on the bench.

USA

Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun.

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper, Youri Tielemans, Leandro Trossard, Charles De Ketelaere, Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Nicolas Raskin, Amadou Onana, Dodi Lukebakio.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Football