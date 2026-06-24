Brazil's possible Round of 32 opponents
A draw in the first match. A win in the second. Brazil now have 4 points from 2 matches. They have yet to secure their place in the next round and will take on Scotland today in a crucial group-stage clash.
Brazil are undoubtedly the favourites against Scotland. But what if they draw or lose? What would happen then? How realistic would their chances of reaching the knockout stage be?
And if Brazil advance as Group C champions, which team could they face in the next round?
Haiti have already been eliminated from the race in Group C. However, on paper, the other three teams can still finish as group champions. At the moment, Brazil lead the group on goal difference. Brazil vs Scotland and Morocco vs Haiti will kick off simultaneously at 4 a.m. tomorrow. What results would see Brazil finish top of the group?
Brazil’s Scenarios
If both Brazil and Morocco win:
Both teams would finish on 7 points. The head-to-head match between Brazil and Morocco ended in a draw, so goal difference would be used. At the moment, Brazil have the advantage on goal difference.
Brazil draw, Morocco win:
If Brazil fail to win and Morocco defeat Haiti, Morocco will become group champions.
Brazil draw, Morocco draw:
Both teams would finish on 5 points. Brazil would remain ahead on goal difference and would therefore become group champions.
Brazil draw, Morocco lose:
Brazil would be crowned group champions. Morocco and Scotland would finish level on points.
Brazil lose, Morocco win:
Brazil would drop to third place in the standings. Morocco would advance to the Round of 32 as group winners with 7 points, while Scotland would qualify in second place with 6 points.
Brazil lose, Morocco draw:
Scotland would become group champions. Morocco would advance to the next round in second place with 5 points.
Brazil lose, Morocco lose:
Scotland would become group champions. Brazil and Morocco would finish level on points, and goal difference would come into consideration.
What happens next?
If Brazil finish as Group C champions, they will face the runner-up from Group F. At present, Japan are second in Group F.
If Brazil finish as runners-up, they will face the winners of Group F. The Netherlands currently top Group F.
But what if Brazil finish third?
The eight best third-placed teams among the 12 groups will also qualify for the knockout stage.
In that case, Brazil could face the winners of Group E, Group A, or Group I.
That means Brazil could potentially play against Germany, France, or Mexico in the knockout stage.