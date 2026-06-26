Japan draw with Sweden, set up Brazil knockout clash

Japan held on to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their World Cup match on Thursday to finish runners-up in Group F and book a meeting in the knockout stage with five-times champions Brazil after an Anthony Elanga strike cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener.

Japan’s Maeda broke the deadlock early in the second half following a cagey opening period when he timed a run perfectly into the box and finished from Ritsu Doan’s pinpoint pass.