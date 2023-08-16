England beats Australia 3-1 to move into Women's World Cup final against Spain

England coach Sarina Wiegman said she felt she was living in a "fairytale" after her team advanced to the Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 win over tournament co-hosts Australia in Sydney.

Wednesday's semi-final victory saw Wiegman become the first coach to guide two different countries to a Women's World Cup final, after she took her native Netherlands to the 2019 showpiece match, where they were defeated by the United States.

It also left reigning European champions England, who face fellow first-time Women's World Cup finalists Spain in Sunday's title decider in Sydney, on course for a notable double.

"We achieved the final!" Wiegman told the BBC. "It's unbelievable, it feels like we won (the tournament) which we didn't, we just won this game -- in an incredible stadium, an away game, the way we played -- it was a hard game, but we found a way to win again."