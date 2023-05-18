Man City hit Real Madrid for four to reach final

Manchester City produced a landmark performance to reach the Champions League final as Bernardo Silva's double put Real Madrid to the sword in a 4-0 thrashing that secured a 5-1 aggregate win for the English champions on Wednesday.

Eder Militao's own goal and Julian Alvarez's strike in stoppage time rounded off a memorable night for Pep Guardiola's men as they moved to within three wins of matching Manchester United's treble in 1998/99.

"To play like that against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals is a huge satisfaction," said Guardiola.

A fifth Premier League title in six seasons appears a formality with City needing just three points from their final three games, while United await in the FA Cup final on 3 June.