Mbappe penalty sends France past Paraguay into World Cup quarter-finals

Kylian Mbappe converted a second-half penalty as France sweated through a suffocating Philadelphia furnace and wrestled their way out of a brutal scrap with Paraguay to snatch a 1-0 win on Saturday, setting up a World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Mbappe's 19th World Cup goal in as many appearances ensured there would be no repeat of Paraguay's shock elimination of four-time champions Germany — or Cape Verde's near-miracle against Argentina the previous day — as France survived a contest their opponents repeatedly dragged into murky waters.