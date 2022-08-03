68pc of Premier League players abused on Twitter: Report

Some 68 per cent of Premier League footballers were subjected to abuse on Twitter in the first half of last season, according to a report published by British media regulator Ofcom on Tuesday.

Working with the Alan Turing Institute -- the UK's national institute for data science and artificial intelligence -- Ofcom found that almost 60,000 of more than 2.3 million tweets sent to footballers in England's top flight players during the first five months of the 2021/22 campaign were abusive.

Research revealed that 418 of the 618 players analysed received at least one abusive tweet, with eight percent of the abuse aimed at a protected characteristic, such as their race or gender.