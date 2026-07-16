FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Fixture
The 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its climax on Bangladesh time Monday, 20 July, as the two finalists battle for football's biggest prize.
Argentina will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at 1:00 am Bangladesh time. The match will decide the new world champions after a month-long tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Meanwhile, the third-place play-off will be held on Sunday, 19 July, when France take on England at 3:00 am Bangladesh time.
Here is the final fixture:
FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures
19 July (Sunday)
3:00 AM: France v England (Third-place play-off)
20 July (Monday)
1:00 AM: Spain v Argentina(Final).