Guardiola ‘nervous’ as Man City aim to derail Arsenal’s title challenge

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted the tension of the Premier League title race is getting to him as his side close in on Arsenal ahead of Wednesday’s top-of-the-table clash.

The Gunners hold a five-point lead over the defending champions, but momentum is on City’s side as they have two games in hand and have seen Arsenal draw their last three matches.

Guardiola is going for his fifth Premier League title in seven seasons in England, but believes nerves are a good sign that he still has the hunger for more success.

“It is a good sign, being a little bit nervous,” said the Catalan coach at his pre-match press conference.