Arsenal banking on Man City duo to make the difference

Mikel Arteta will hope the tried and tested quality of two players he once worked with at Manchester City will rub off on his Arsenal squad this season as he attempts to build on the steady progress he has made in north London.

Arsenal’s young squad capitulated in the final games of last season as they watched arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur snatch fourth place in the Premier League.

For all the eye-catching football Arsenal played at times last season, it exposed weaknesses in the squad that Arteta has moved to banish during an encouraging summer.