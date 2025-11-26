Estevao dazzles as rampant Chelsea thrash 10-man Barca 3-0

Estevao scored a breathtaking solo Champions League goal to win the battle of the teenage prodigies against Lamine Yamal on Tuesday as Chelsea humbled 10-man Barcelona 3-0.

The two 18-year-olds were the focus of attention in the build-up to the game at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca urging his player to ignore the comparisons.

Estevao's moment of magic came 10 minutes after half time when he received the ball on the right before beating two defenders and lashing it into the roof of Joan Garcia's net.

It was the 10th goal of the season for club and country for the winger, in his first season at Chelsea.